Edmund Optics® and SCHOTT Expand Partnership in China to Provide Easy Access to Optical Filter Glass with Minimized Lead Times

/EIN News/ -- BARRINGTON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics® and SCHOTT have advanced their strategic partnership to provide customers in Asia easy access to high-quality optical glass filters. In-region inventory greatly speeds up the delivery of standard filter types and sizes while in-region support simplifies the process for sourcing custom filters tailored for specific applications.

Edmund Optics and SCHOTT first partnered in 2020 to provide fast and easy access to SCHOTT materials in Europe, and the recent expansion of this partnership now brings these benefits to customers in China and all across Asia. The local inventory and flexible solutions allow optical system designers to minimize lead times, select from a wide range of standard options, and easily customize filters for their unique needs. Both Edmund Optics and SCHOTT can now leverage each other's supply chains to bring increased efficiency to the filter glass market in China.

An inventory of 58 types of SCHOTT filter glasses will be kept in stock and are available in 12.5mm, 25mm, and 50mm round and square sizes. If you have specific requirements, custom sizes can be cut to meet them. Color glass filters are cost-effective alternatives to thin-film coated filters and are ideal for many microscopy systems, portable life science devices, and industrial measurements. Color glass filters' performance is also less dependent on angle of incidence (AOI) and polarization.

SCHOTT optical filter glass has been well-regarded for its purity and high quality for more than 135 years. These filters are ideal for a wide range of applications including sensor systems, medical devices, and many more.

Learn more about this partnership here.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About SCHOTT:

Pioneering - responsibly - together

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry. Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion - this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances & Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry & Energy, Automotive, Astronomy & Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2021, its 17,300 employees generated sales of 2.5 billion euros. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group's dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

www.schott.com/

Edmund Optics® and SCHOTT have advanced their strategic partnership to provide customers in Asia easy access to high-quality optical glass filters.









