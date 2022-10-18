Right Networks taps new CFO to lead company in next phase of growth

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON, N.H., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Johnsen, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. With more than 25 years of success leading prominent technology companies, Johnsen will help drive the company’s expansion and market position as the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals.

“We are excited to have Karl join our team. He will play a critical role in ensuring we continue to scale and that we’re successfully reinvesting in our business for growth,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “Karl has a proven track record growing businesses, driving meaningful financial returns, overseeing acquisitions and successfully mentoring teams.”

Johnsen will take the reins from outgoing CFO, Michael Dionne, who has been a significant contributor to the company’s success. Under Dionne’s guidance over the last decade, the company has experienced 1,800% customer growth, 2,300% revenue growth and seven successful acquisitions. Dionne will partner with Johnsen to ensure a seamless transition over the coming months.

Prior to joining Right Networks, Johnsen served as Chief Financial Officer for Trax Retail and Aspen Technology, as well as Chief Accounting Officer for Avid Technology. He has extensive experience supporting the expansion of both private and public companies, moving companies from licensing to SAAS models, raising capital, overseeing 25 successful acquisitions, and building out finance and accounting teams in high-growth environments.

About Right Networks

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to managed IT solutions, the company provides deep expertise and guidance to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 8,500 accounting firms and 60,000 small to medium-sized businesses count on Right Networks to run their business every day.

