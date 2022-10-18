Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,149 in the last 365 days.

WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings is Live

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that Say, a shareholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming third quarter earnings call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its shareholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified shareholders of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on October 27, 2022.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q3 2022 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $72.0 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jeremy Campbell
+1. 646.522.2602
Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings is Live

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.