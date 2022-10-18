H1 Unveils New Brand on the Heels of Significant Financial, Customer and Product Capabilities Growth

With a refined mission to connect the world with the right doctors, new acquisition and enhanced global data solutions, H1 strengthens its position and ability to help build a more informed and equitable healthcare ecosystem

As the appetite for AI-powered healthcare insights continues to accelerate, H1 , the connecting force for global healthcare provider (HCP), clinical, science, and research information, has unveiled its new brand to better align with its mission of creating a healthier future. In addition to being recognized as a leading innovator in healthcare technology by Forbes, NYC Digital Health, and Tech In Motion's Timmy Awards, H1 has experienced tremendous growth fueled by the release of new global capabilities for Life Sciences customers, entrance into new markets, expansion of underlying data sources, acquisition of Faculty Opinions, and an extension of its Series-C funding round. To date, H1 has realized a 177.8% growth in customers and 63% growth ARR YoY.



H1’s portfolio of solutions are built on an unrivaled foundation of aggregated public, proprietary and contributory healthcare data sources covering 10+ million HCPs, 10+ billion claims including US and Europe, 250+ million patients, and 420+ thousand clinical trials across 800,000 facilities around the globe. Today, these solutions are used by more than 250 customers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and payor segments to engage with the right healthcare professionals—improving health equity, patient access, and accelerated go-to-market activities. In the past months H1 has rounded out its offerings by introducing Precise , a new provider data management solution for patients and payors, invested in the leading research review community with the acquisition of Faculty Opinions , and overhauled its flagship product HCP Universe to empower Medical Affairs and MSLs with AI-powered insights to drive better KOL strategies for corporate and field teams.

Building on an understanding that analytics has incredible power to improve patient outcomes everywhere, H1 is assembling a toolset that will improve global health equity. “We understand that the key to moving the world from treatment-based care to true health-based care lies in democratized access to aggregated and anonymized claims, patient outcomes, and other de-identified healthcare data,” said H1 Co-founder and CEO Ariel Katz. “We are pulling together disparate data sources and generating transformational, AI-powered insights to make H1 the cohesive, one-stop shop for all healthcare-related questions.”

The company’s mission has always centered on creating a healthier future for all, but H1 recently put a finer, more tangible point on that sentiment, embracing a more specific and measurable vision of “connecting the world with the right doctors.” To turn aspiration into action, the company’s recently expanded solutions set now addresses all aspects of the healthcare continuum, including the domains of therapy discovery, scientific and medical discussion, medical education and adoption, and patient access and empowerment.

To reflect its expanded market offerings and broader global impact, the company has also rebranded, more closely aligning its visual identity with its newly-honed mission and extended reach. The new visual identity illuminates how H1 brings HCPs and the world in which they operate into focus through intelligent analytics solutions like those H1 brings to market. H1 plans to continue introducing new capabilities and solutions to expand access around the world to the best doctors and therapies and increase global health equity.

About H1

H1 is the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, scientific and research information. The H1 Connect platform democratizes access to HCP knowledge and groundbreaking insights for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors. H1 Connect fuels a robust product suite that helps customers discover and engage industry experts, drive equitable research, access groundbreaking science, and accelerate commercial success with the most robust and accurate healthcare professional data. Learn more at h1.co .