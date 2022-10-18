More than 300 CPA Firms Across the Nation Choose LeaseCrunch to Help Clients with New Lease Accounting Standards

Product enables firms to increase efficiency while reducing errors in lease accounting

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces that the company’s flagship product has been selected by more than 300 CPA firms across the nation to help their clients implement the new lease standards. In addition, more than 30% of the top 400 CPA firms have chosen LeaseCrunch as their lease accounting tool.



LeaseCrunch provides firms with an efficient and accurate way to assist clients with the adoption of the new standards and to audit their lease accounting. The software is uniquely designed to enable CPA firms to manage all their clients and their leases in one location, allowing for easy collaboration. Its step-by-step wizards, error-free calculations and automated footnote disclosures ensure compliance with new lease standards including ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96.

“We are thrilled to reach this industry milestone and look forward to continuing to make the process of lease accounting one less thing our customers have to worry about,” states Ane Ohm, co-founder and CEO of LeaseCrunch. “The simplicity and ease of our software are something that we are truly proud of, and we are honored that so many CPA firms see the value it brings to their firm and their clients.”

