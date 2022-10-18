Submit Release
Juice Financial Announces the Addition of Molly Ballard as Chief Legal Counsel

New Chief Legal Counsel brings senior payment legal expertise to Juice's leadership team.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice Financial, a fast-growing custom payments provider for businesses, has named Molly Ballard as its Chief Legal Counsel. Ms. Ballard was previously a Partner at Richards Carrington, LLC, and prior to that, served as in-house counsel to Nordstrom Card Services (previously Nordstrom Bank). She will be responsible for overseeing all legal matters as Juice continues to scale its industry leading FinTech solutions in the market.

"We are very excited to welcome Molly to Juice," said Moshe Golomb, Juice's CEO. "Molly's legal and compliance credentials makes her a key addition to our leadership team. In addition, her unique experience in running a bank compliance operation and practicing litigation will enhance the compliance as a service aspect of our business and help our team support our growth."

Ms. Ballard has over a decade of experience practicing as an attorney. Most recently, she was a Partner at Richards Carrington, where she practiced nearly all aspects of business and commercial litigation, from contract and fraud disputes to employment, legal malpractice, and fraudulent transfer/successor liability cases.

Prior to her work at Richards Carrington, Ms. Ballard served as in-house counsel to Nordstrom Card Services, where she advised on its various consumer lending and financial products and services, including credit and debit cards, deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. While there, she was instrumental in the successful operation of a strategic credit card partnership, whereby over $2 billion in receivables was acquired by one of the nation's largest banks. She holds a J.D. from Boston College Law School, along with an undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Juice team," said Ms. Ballard. "I'm excited to apply my payment and legal experience to lead our compliance efforts and help support the accelerated growth of the Juice FinTech solution."

About Juice Financial

With 30+ million customers served, billions of dollars in payments processed, and several hundred custom use cases, Juice lets businesses integrate banking and payment solutions directly into their workflows. Juice's Fintech Solutions power businesses with easy to start and ready for scale custom banking and payment solutions such as payout cards, expense management solutions, corporate rewards, and other disbursement solutions.

