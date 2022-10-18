Trupanion, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call that day beginning shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-753-6150 (United States) or 1-212-231-2903 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 22020781.

About Trupanion:

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 740,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

