Cyral Launches Risk-Based Data Security Governance to Stop Million-Record Data Breaches

Platform update allows security leaders to discover and set exfiltration caps on sensitive data in addition to industry-leading least privilege and auditing controls for databases

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyral , a leader in cloud-native data security, is putting an end to massive data leaks with the release of a new version of its platform. In addition to user interface (UI) updates, the platform uniquely enables customers to run risk-based data governance, a first-of-its-kind approach to database security that caps exfiltration through volume limits for the most sensitive data, set at the discretion of the company’s head of security.



Hacks and breaches have become the norm in a cloud-based world. Many cybersecurity offerings focus on the attack vector, trying to keep bad actors out, but Cyral takes a different approach, securing the data at the source. With Cyral’s discovery solution, business leaders can see who has access to what data, where the data is located, and the pathways taken to access it. Beyond traditional data discovery, the company offers what it has termed account discovery, which allows customers to know not only what and where sensitive data exists, but also who and what has access to that data to enforce least privilege access. Features like multi-factor authentication and user-specific access help keep bad actors out of cloud-based databases, but in the case of a breach past those initial protections, sensitive data remains secure since the database will only permit limited access.

“It is unacceptable that hackers can exfiltrate tens of millions of records,” said Manav Mital, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyral. “Not all data is equal, and there is no use case for a company to process millions of social security numbers or credit card numbers in a matter of minutes. Sensitive data should have an exfiltration cap, and with this product, it does.”

At the core of Cyral’s approach to data security governance are discovery, least privilege, and auditing controls for an organization’s most sensitive datasets. It approaches least privilege with multiple authentication and authorization controls like multi-factor authentication (MFA), field-level policies, just-in-time approvals, and seamless integration with an organization’s existing Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. Discovery and auditing are designed to be database-centric so information security professionals can easily see what data lives where, who can access it, and how it is being used. This approach significantly reduces the number of data breaches and the blast radius of a successful attack.

"Human Interest is growing fast and handles a lot of sensitive data. We needed a solution to protect customer data, and that solution had to be secure, scalable, and easy to manage,” said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest. “The solution also had to provide great audit capabilities, so we can see what people were doing, plus create actionable alerts on that audit. We found all of that in Cyral and dare looking to expand our use of it.”

Version 3.0 of Cyral’s platform is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.cyral.com .

About Cyral

Cyral stops data exfiltration by delivering enterprise data security across all databases in every cloud. The cloud-native service is built on a stateless interception technology that monitors all data endpoint activity in real-time and enables unified visibility, identity federation, and field-level access controls to eliminate the risk of insider threats, direct attacks, as well as compromised devices, users, applications, APIs, and networks. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint Ventures, A.Capital, Costanoa, and SVCI. Learn more at www.cyral.com.

