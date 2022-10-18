State Winners for 2022 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 state winners of the 12th annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.
“We are very pleased that over 75 nominations were received and that we have 24 state and national winners,” said Tony & Sue Morris and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Leadership Team for WWME.
“As we will be doing with the national winners, Orvel & Virginia Sherrill from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, who are married 80 years, the state winners will be honored personally by other Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples,” the Morris’ explained. The state winners will be recognized during October or November or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group.
The Morris’ also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from June to September of the current year. They also said there were no nominations this year from several states.
The list of the 2022 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:
California
Ken & Elsie Busch, Big Bear, CA July 19,1953 69 years
Colorado
Joe & Helen McCormick, Flagler, CO October 25,1947 75 years
Florida
John & Joan Herberger, Jacksonville, FL August 23,1947 75 years
Hawaii
Sedring & Katherine Bulda, Kahului, Maui, HI September 27, 1947 74 years
Illinois
Warren & Sue Moss, Jacksonville, IL February 16, 1947 75 years
Indiana
Don & Patty Towns, Zionsville, IN October 14, 1950 71 years
Iowa
Robert & Jeanette Buscher, Algona, IA August 5, 1946 76 years
Massachusetts
Antonio & Maria Carvalho, Somerset, MA July 26, 1952 70 years
Minnesota
Jim & Ermalee Menk, Mankalo, MN December 1, 1947 74 years
Missouri
Bud & Virginia Kerschen, St. Louis, MO May 12, 1948 74 years
Montana
Calvin & Kathleen Grise, Columbia Falls MT June 23, 1956 66 years
New Hampshire
Lionel & Ann Maurier, Meredith, NH 49 years
New Jersey
Lou & Gloria Parisi, Loch Arbor, NJ, July 2, 1949 73 years
New York
Tom & Joyce Savino, Marathon, NY, July 12, 1947 75 years
North Carolina
William & Anna Golden, Sneads Ferry, NC, September 5, 1952 70 years
North Dakota
Ray & Mae Gordon, Grand Forks, ND, July 11, 1948 74 years
Ohio
Hubert & June Malicote, Hamilton, OH, June 8, 1943 79 years
Oregon
Bruce & Marie Ottenfeld, Bend, OR, February 24, 1962 60 years
South Carolina
Louis & Rosemary Iacona, Moncks Corner, SC, August 25, 1951 71 years
South Dakota
John & Ella Weisser, Eureka, SD, October 26, 1947 74 years
Texas
Quintin & Pauline Halfmann, Rowena, TX, June 14, 1949 73 years
Virginia
John “Steve” & Audrey Hurley, Gainesville, VA, June 27, 1959 63 years
Wyoming
William & Dolly Meehan, Douglas, WY, February 18, 1950 72 years
Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 54 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.
The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house, or parish over the weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are now live facilitated by couples and priests through video conference on either weekends or week-day evenings.
Our goal is to “go into your home, virtually, to assist couples and priests to not only improve their relationships but to Thrive Together,” said Tony & Sue and Fr. Tom.
WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today’s world. The marriage encounter experience is also available to priests and religious to enhance their sacraments. To learn more about the WWME go to wwme.org
Dick and Diane Baumbach
