Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,908 in the last 365 days.

State Winners for 2022 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 state winners of the 12th annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.

“We are very pleased that over 75 nominations were received and that we have 24 state and national winners,” said Tony & Sue Morris and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Leadership Team for WWME.

“As we will be doing with the national winners, Orvel & Virginia Sherrill from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, who are married 80 years, the state winners will be honored personally by other Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples,” the Morris’ explained. The state winners will be recognized during October or November or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group.

The Morris’ also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from June to September of the current year. They also said there were no nominations this year from several states.

The list of the 2022 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:


California
Ken & Elsie Busch, Big Bear, CA July 19,1953 69 years

Colorado
Joe & Helen McCormick, Flagler, CO October 25,1947 75 years

Florida
John & Joan Herberger, Jacksonville, FL August 23,1947 75 years

Hawaii
Sedring & Katherine Bulda, Kahului, Maui, HI September 27, 1947 74 years

Illinois
Warren & Sue Moss, Jacksonville, IL February 16, 1947 75 years

Indiana
Don & Patty Towns, Zionsville, IN October 14, 1950 71 years

Iowa
Robert & Jeanette Buscher, Algona, IA August 5, 1946 76 years

Massachusetts
Antonio & Maria Carvalho, Somerset, MA July 26, 1952 70 years

Minnesota
Jim & Ermalee Menk, Mankalo, MN December 1, 1947 74 years

Missouri
Bud & Virginia Kerschen, St. Louis, MO May 12, 1948 74 years

Montana
Calvin & Kathleen Grise, Columbia Falls MT June 23, 1956 66 years

New Hampshire
Lionel & Ann Maurier, Meredith, NH 49 years

New Jersey
Lou & Gloria Parisi, Loch Arbor, NJ, July 2, 1949 73 years

New York
Tom & Joyce Savino, Marathon, NY, July 12, 1947 75 years

North Carolina
William & Anna Golden, Sneads Ferry, NC, September 5, 1952 70 years

North Dakota
Ray & Mae Gordon, Grand Forks, ND, July 11, 1948 74 years

Ohio
Hubert & June Malicote, Hamilton, OH, June 8, 1943 79 years

Oregon
Bruce & Marie Ottenfeld, Bend, OR, February 24, 1962 60 years

South Carolina
Louis & Rosemary Iacona, Moncks Corner, SC, August 25, 1951 71 years

South Dakota
John & Ella Weisser, Eureka, SD, October 26, 1947 74 years

Texas
Quintin & Pauline Halfmann, Rowena, TX, June 14, 1949 73 years

Virginia
John “Steve” & Audrey Hurley, Gainesville, VA, June 27, 1959 63 years

Wyoming
William & Dolly Meehan, Douglas, WY, February 18, 1950 72 years

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 54 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.

The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house, or parish over the weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are now live facilitated by couples and priests through video conference on either weekends or week-day evenings.

Our goal is to “go into your home, virtually, to assist couples and priests to not only improve their relationships but to Thrive Together,” said Tony & Sue and Fr. Tom.

WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today’s world. The marriage encounter experience is also available to priests and religious to enhance their sacraments. To learn more about the WWME go to wwme.org

Dick and Diane Baumbach
Worldwide Marriage Encounter
+1 321-544-3440
email us here

You just read:

State Winners for 2022 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.