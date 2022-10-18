Conductor Welcomes Industry Veteran, Jess Jurva as Chief Customer Officer

Leading Organic Marketing Technology Company Aims to Enhance Customer Experience and Further Bolster its Commitment to Service with this Appointment

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the leading enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced today the appointment of Jess Jurva as its new Chief Customer Officer. An innovative leader with over 25 years of experience in customer delivery and enablement, Jurva will energize Conductor's customer experience to acceleratecustomer value and outcomes.



“Our customer success team is an important brain trust of how we service our customers,” said Conductor Co-Founder and CEO Seth Besmertnik. “Jess’ passion for customer outcomes and dedication to the field will strengthen the team’s impact, and we are thrilled to bring a new level of expertise to the organization. Jess’ experience developing transformative customer experiences will ensure every Conductor customer achieves their goals with our technology.”

With an impressive career building customer-centric growth engines for startups as well as big public companies like Intuit, Visa, and TIBCO, Jurva’s expertise includes driving retention and expansion, increasing company valuation, and strengthening market share. Prior to joining Conductor, Jurva served as the CCO of Lucidworks where she implemented new service standards that grew customer satisfaction year over year. In all her previous roles, Jurva’s focus has been centered on building exceptional teams and helping companies leverage technology to connect with their customers and employees in more meaningful ways.

“Seeing how dedicated the Conductor team is to innovation across the board inspires me to continue to push the boundaries,” said Jurva. “I’m excited to introduce new ways to help our customers maximize their outcomes and organic performance with the Conductor platform.”

Jurva’s appointment follows a year of successful milestones including Conductor’s recent acquisition of real-time website and auditing and monitoring solution ContentKing , a company funding raise of $150M , and a new board of director member .

