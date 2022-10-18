Wooden Decking Market Expected to Reach $18,624.0 million by 2030 | Industry, Drivers & Trends Analysis 2021-2030

Wooden Decking Industry

The global wooden decking market size was valued at $13,858.7 million in 2020 registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wooden Decking Market by Type, Construction type, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global wooden decking market size was valued at $13,858.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18,624.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in preference for sophisticated construction, developments to improve the quality of wooden decking, and excessive spending on renovations with advanced construction material & products due to the increase in disposable income of people, are some key factors that drive the revenue growth of the global wooden decking market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, a major key company such as UFP Industries and Vetedy Group have begun to provide new wooden decking products which are easy to install and cost effective. For instance, in October 2020, Vetedy Group who is a manufacturer of decking products had launched Technideck, a new range of product in wooden decking. Technideck requires no screws and is designed for quick and easy installation. This wooden decking product can sustain all climatic and mechanical stress. Such advanced products provide positive impact to the wooden decking market during the forecast period.

Wooden decks are strong, durable, and have a lasting appearance compared to other decking materials. These extensions are an eco-friendly way to furnish both outdoor areas as well as the residential & commercial sectors. Gardening & landscaping, balconies, terraces, and expanded living rooms are all possible with the use of wooden decks. The demand for wooden decks with railings & public seating areas, and other new infrastructure concepts has increased in the residential and commercial sector. Decks are available in a variety of styles, including hardwood decking tiles and panels.

Rise in disposable incomes of urban residents drive the housing projects in urban areas, as a result there is an increase in demand for wooden decks for the infrastructure. Growth in investment of non-residential development in overpopulated regions is projected to continue to boost the growth of the wooden decks market. Furthermore, increase in the awareness of wooden deck flooring & railing, as well as increase in the demand for high-priced construction drive the wooden decking market. Moreover, there is increase in demand for eco-friendly construction, providing a positive impact on the wooden decking market during the forecast period.

Major key players in the wooden decking market are boosting the market position by implementing strategies such as acquisition, agreement and partnership. For instance, in October 2021, The Angelina Forest Products lumber plant in Lufkin, Texas, collaborated with the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. This collaboration will help West Fraser to extend the U.S. lumber operations. The new facility will increase the manufacturing of wooden decking and increase lumber activity. Such factors provide significant growth in wooden decking market during the forecast period.

However, due to a lockdown imposed in countries such as China, the U.S., India, and others, numerous manufacturers of wooden decking market globally had to halt the business production. This disruption had a direct impact on the sales of wooden decking. However, restarting of the production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines are expected to lead to the reopening of wooden decking firms.

Key companies profiled in the wooden decking market report include Humboldt Redwood Company, James Latham PLC, Long Fence, Metsa Group, Setra Group AB, UFP Industries, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Vetedy Group, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging wooden decking market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the pressure treated wood segment has dominated the wooden decking market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By construction type, the renovation and repair segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

Residential segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the wooden decking market are profiled in this report, and the strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the wooden decking industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the wooden decking market.

In-depth wooden decking analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.



