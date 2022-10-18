RAJANT HEALTH INC. UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING OMICS ANALYSIS SERVICE - TROVOMICS

Overcome Complexity of Health-Related Insights with Interactive User-Friendly Interface

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), developer of cutting-edge technology to provide health insights on-demand, announces Trovomics, a modern and fresh approach to break down barriers to omics analysis. Trovomics’ goal is to become the go-to global resource for tangible health-related insights from omics data that is accessible to researchers, health professionals, and everyday individuals by applying a holistic approach to healthcare and biomedical research.

“The hope is to improve patient healthspan, free from the chronic diseases and disabilities of aging”, shares RHI CEO Robert Schena. “Visitors will find Trovomics’ online interface very user-friendly. Trovomics’ service takes uploaded omics data and generates interactive and customizable publication-ready visualizations that people can understand. Trovomics’ focus on visualizations is what sets us apart from competitors. We believe that visualizations are the key to communicating omics results effectively, to researchers and everyday individuals alike.”

Omics refers to the analysis of large amounts of data representing an entire set of some kind. Omics’ discoveries investigate the totality of information available about molecules, such as proteins, lipids, or metabolites in a cell, organ, or organism. By identifying ourselves or a population through such multi-disciplinary methods, we gain a comprehensive understanding that can be applied to multiple health-related applications.

Mr. Schena states, “Data from omics studies is quite large and requires meaningful analysis before any applications. Current omics analysis options may be costly, complex, and overwhelming. Trovomics makes omics data analysis accessible and actionable. No prior bioinformatics knowledge is needed, so you can keep analysis in your hands. The ability to analyze and reanalyze data in virtually endless ways increases the diagnostic yield of a given data set. Users of Trovomics will continually find new features added to this dynamic toolset to analyze genetic information across all types of data. They will want to keep returning to the site regularly.”

According to researchers from Temple University on their customer experience with Trovomics:

“With Trovomics, you can investigate so much more. There's a lot of different values or parameters that you can change by yourself within the platform. When I want to dig into one pathway or one group of genes, Trovomics makes it easy for me to do that.”

“Trovomics always gives me consistent, reliable results I can trust.”

“Before Trovomics, we had to ask for help from someone in a different lab to do all the analysis and then wait. Additionally, a level of coding was required that personally is unknown to me and took extra effort. The Trovomics platform gives me a faster and more insightful output.”

The RHI team has developed a more cost-effective solution suite for scientists and academic researchers who need mRNA sequencing analysis, modeling, visuals, and reporting which will speed scientific breakthroughs. RHI board member John Ekarius notes, "Adversity can lead to breakthrough innovations, and the recent pandemic certainly created the opportunity for Rajant to take their demonstrated technology skills in robust and secure communications and apply them to healthcare. Dr.'s Giana Schena and Emma Murray have taken a wholly novel approach to solve the issues for research scientists faced with slow and costly genomics analysis.”

RHI will be demonstrating Trovomics at two upcoming conferences:

American Society for Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting , October 25-29, Los Angeles, California. Booth 2214 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, November 5-7, Chicago, IL. Booth 2406



####

About Trovomics

Trovomics is Rajant Health Incorporated’s (RHI) omics analysis service that dramatically accelerates research involving omics data. On Trovomics’ online interface, raw sequencing data can be uploaded, processed, and returned to researchers as dynamic, interactive, and real-time customizable graphical representations in under 48 hours. This service greatly increases the speed that researchers can receive results and, via our interactive interface, draw conclusions about their experiments. Follow Trovomics on Twitter @RajantHealthInc.

About RHI

Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is the developer of cutting-edge technology to provide on-demand health insights. RHI’s intelligent products make raw data understandable and actionable for researchers, healthcare providers, and everyday users, so individuals can live better healthier lives. Revolutionizing health discovery on a global scale is RHI’s mission.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com