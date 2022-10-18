Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,101 in the last 365 days.

Leading Electrical Distributor Sparks Up Revenue with Bridgeline’s TruPresence and Hawksearch

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a SaaS marketing technology software, announced it was chosen by a leading electrical distributor to help power their digital marketing for their US-based locations.

The electrical distributor has committed to a more than $250,000 multi-year license for Bridgeline's TruPresence and Hawksearch products to power their site search and recommendations. Hawksearch's AI site search technology was identified to help grow the distributor's massive online catalog with 700 sites, 5 million products, and 15 million monthly queries.

The site search software’s unique machine learning capabilities are a key component of the distributor’s conversion strategy, as it supports user navigation through thousands of product attributes across millions of products.

Bridgeline is also uniquely qualified for this large distributor’s needs as a multi-location brand, with specialized technology for its 700 locations. Bridgeline’s TruPresence product suite powers global brands that manage multiple websites and locations, including 7-Eleven, Triumph Motorcycles, 1-800-Radiators, and Shell. In addition, Hawksearch’s site search AI is currently used by leading electrical distributors such as Kirby Risk, and State Electric Supply.

“Bridgeline’s product suite has a proven track record of success within the electrical distribution industry, and we are excited to continue providing service to leading distributors such as our new partner,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how TruPresence and Hawksearch can aid in our partner’s revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.Bridgeline.com

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Leading Electrical Distributor Sparks Up Revenue with Bridgeline’s TruPresence and Hawksearch

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.