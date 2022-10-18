SteraMist to be Used in a Global Influenza Vaccine Facility in Australia

Company Continues To See Strong Bookings and A Robust Pipeline For Its Custom Engineered Systems in The Life Science Sector

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced that SteraMist is to be utilized by a world-renowned influenza vaccine company that focuses on innovative research, transformative technologies, production, and distribution.



TOMI’s Australian partner, Critical Scientific Solutions, was recently awarded the $280,000 purchase order in the third quarter of this year for three modified SteraMist Environment Systems and TOMI’s stainless steel 90-degree applicators to be used in this prestigious influenza vaccine company’s labs to decontaminate their cleanrooms and penetrate HEPA filters to decontaminate ductwork.

“With the 24/7 assistance of TOMI’s COO and Tech Team, we were able to win this tender against multiple competitors,” Keith Wilson, Sales Manager of Critical Scientific Solutions, stated. “We became TOMI’s partner at the end of last year and have gained traction in Australia and New Zealand with many additional open opportunities to close.”

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI, stated, “Since their initial purchase late last year, Critical Scientific Solutions has been a steadfast partner and service provider, able to enter the Australian and New Zealand markets quickly with an understanding of the advantages of SteraMist technology and a targeted focus in the Life Sciences. We are looking forward to pursuing future opportunities through this valuable partnership. We continue to see strong demand for our custom engineered systems in the Life Science sector which provides an expanding base of stable and recurring BIT solution demand over the life of the systems.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

