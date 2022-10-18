Growing popularity of Nutritional values and Protein Blends Present Pulse Flour Market with a revenue of US$ 52.3 Bn business opportunity by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Brazil and Chile are expected to Present Lucrative Opportunities for Pulse Flour Market Players. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to be one of the most important markets for food and beverage producers around the world

The global pulse flour market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 52,252.44 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a robust CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2032. Driven by the growing demand for low-fat, low glycaemic, and high fiber content, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 18,907.34 Mn in 2022. Growing trends like the adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets will further aid the growth of the pulse flour market over the projected period.



Pulse flours are increasingly used in different blends and mixes of food products due to their high protein and nutrition quality. In addition to this, the rising demand for gluten-free food items will positively impact the market prospects of pulse flour. Due to more and more consumers looking to adopt a healthy and nutritious diet, many players in the food and beverages sector are focusing on enhancing flour and making it more functional, nutritious, and high in protein.

Consequently, manufacturers are including goods like pulse flour in their offerings. Moreover, mixing a short amount of these functional flours with different types of wheat flour increases protein and other nutrient content. Therefore, many manufacturers are also keen on developing gluten-free flour mixes that not only have nutritional benefits but also have a particular sensory pull.

Also, pulses have always held a special place in the culture and history of nations all over the world. This is mirrored in modern cooking styles and cuisines. Due to the popularity of pulses among all peoples, crossing the barrier of race, religion, and culture, the United Nations (UN) celebrated 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. As a result of this, pulses flour also recorded a surge in its popularity in the past few years. Similar initiatives coupled with the efforts to induce stakeholders to increase the consumption and supply of pulses will further aid the growth of the pulse flour market during the projected period.

“High demand for gluten-free food products will likely augment the global sales of the pulse flour market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Prevailing health and nutrition trends will strengthen market prospects.

The U.S. pulse flour market will grow at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The adoption of advanced agricultural techniques will fuel market growth in Europe.

By product type, the chickpea pulse flour segment will register high demand in GCC countries.

Popularity of gluten-free food items pushes the food category to acquire the highest market share.

By application, the bakery segment is expected to hold the highest percentage of the food segment

Competitive Landscape

Anchor Ingredients Co. Llc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Batory Foods, Inc., Bean Growers Australia Limited, Best Cooking Pulses Inc., Blue Ribbon Grain & Pulses Pty Ltd, CanMar Grain Products, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Ehl Ingredients Limited, Great Western Grain Company Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Parakh Agro Industries Limited, SunOpta, Inc.,and The Scoular Company among others are some of the major players in the pulse flour market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on using techniques to ensure pulse flour will maintain its optimal nutritional quality. These businesses are also keen on increasing commercial capacity for value-added pulse ingredients. Partnerships and collaborations are other strategies that these organizations are using to stay ahead in the market.

More Insights into Pulse Flour Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pulse flour market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (chickpea, lentils, peas, beans, other product types), application (bakery & confectionery, extruded products, beverages, animal feed, dairy products, other applications), distribution channel (food chain services, modern trade, convenience store, departmental store, online store, other distribution channels), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the chickpea pulse flour segment will register substantial growth in demand in GCC countries. The usage of chickpea pulses in various local cuisines in the Middle East drives the segment during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the bakery segment dominates the market growth.

Based on region, the Latin American market will offer several lucrative opportunities. Brazil and Chile will together account for over 45% of the market share in Latin America owing to the high consumption of pulses in these regions. The United State and Japan are two other countries likely to contribute to the rising demand for pulse flour. Europe and the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) region will also register notable growth in the pulse flour market during the forecast period.

Pulse Flours Market by Category

By Product Type:

Chickpea

Lentils

Pea

Beans

Other Product Types



By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Extruded products

Beverages

Animal Feed

Dairy Products

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

Other Distribution Channel

