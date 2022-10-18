Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,168 in the last 365 days.

CVR Energy to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, Oct. 31, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also will host a teleconference call on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bbxgdpdi. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13733765.

CVR Energy’s third quarter 2022 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewable fuels, petroleum refining and marketing business as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3205
InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens                        
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CVR Energy to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.