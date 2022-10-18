NowVertical Group Announces Strong NOW Affinio SaaS Contract Renewals and Customer Expansions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, today announced another solid quarter of contract renewals for NOW Affinio, its audience intelligence engine for segmenting, analyzing and understanding social audiences. Year to date, NOW Affinio has achieved a best-in-class SaaS industry retention rate and added numerous new clients to its customer roster. The renewals span several large multinational brands and agencies, including Starz, Universal Music (UK), Fleishman Hillard True Global Intelligence, Leo Burnett, Digitas, and Formerly Known As (FKA). NOW is further encouraged by the solid start for the fourth quarter with the renewals of PVH, which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and award-winning Culture & Lifestyle agencies like Cashmere.



“We are delighted to reaffirm our strong relationships with our customers. It is a testament to the power of the NOW platform and our mission to empower decision-makers in every organization with the confidence to make bold data-backed decisions,” said Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW. “We are excited by the reception NOW continues to receive for its SaaS products and further encouraged by the strong start to the fourth quarter.”

About NOW Affinio

Powered by graph analytics, NOW Affinio unlocks meaningful patterns and relationships across social data, allowing you to understand and visualize audiences through their shared interests or affinities. With NOW Affinio, customers flexibly define audiences through any lens, and the data is collected and segmented to surface insights in an easy-to-understand dashboard.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics, and VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797