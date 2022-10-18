Environics Analytics Continues to Grow Consulting Services Team

Canada’s Premier Marketing and Analytical Services Company Adds to Senior Leadership to Meet Client Demand for Data and Analytics Strategic Consulting

Pictured above: Kevin Lacey, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services at Environics Analytics

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing strategy to help organizations leverage data and analytics, Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Kevin Lacey as Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services with a focus on Data & Analytics Strategy.

“Our clients continue to ask for help in becoming more data-driven and with our experience and expertise in the Canadian market, we are well-positioned to provide these services,” says Jan Kestle, EA President. “We are very excited to have Kevin joining the EA team. He brings a wealth of business experience and skills, with demonstrated success in leveraging data and analytics. I know that our clients will benefit greatly from his first-hand experience.”

Kevin has over 25 years of sales and insights experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods. During his 23 years at PepsiCo, Kevin had the opportunity to work across both food and beverage categories. He managed and worked with customers across all retail channels in Canada including 7 years leading the Canadian Category Insights Team for beverages. In this role, he was responsible for collaborating with retailers to develop and implement insights-based strategies that drove profitable sales growth. Kevin was also a key member of the internal strategy team at PepsiCo, leading insights development to support innovation and strategic initiatives and helping to lead the development of a North American Sales Excellence Framework for PepsiCo Beverages North America.

“I am excited to be joining the extremely talented team at Environics Analytics,” said Lacey. “Having worked closely with EA as a client in the past, I understand the depth and breadth of their data, the reliability of their methodology and the unique expertise that they have in helping organizations develop a data-driven approach. I look forward to collaborating with EA’s clients to leverage these unique capabilities and to generate the actionable, impactful insights that get results.”

Kevin will report to Evan Wood, Chief Strategy Officer, and support all industry practice teams within the organization.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

