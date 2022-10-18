Wearable Technology Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing need for wearable technology Market in healthcare application and the rising installation of fitness trackers, smart health watch in the U.S.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearable Technology Market size is forecast to reach $60.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2026. The increasing demand for wearable devices for various applications such as medical, infotainment, fitness tracking, and so on is the major reason for the growth of the Wearable Technology market. In addition, the rising use of smartwatch phones, wearable electronics such as smart clothing, smart jewellery and so on are also driving the need for wearable devices enhancing the wearable technology market growth. Moreover, the integration of electronics to daily activities and changing lifestyle are also anticipated to propel the wearable technology market during the forecast period, particularly in the North American and European markets where despite the high cost of these products adoption will continue to rise.

Key Takeaways

1. The increasing need for wearable technology in healthcare application and the rising installation of fitness trackers, smart health watch and health-based wearables in the U.S is highly dominating the wearable technology market in North America.

2. The introduction of wearable operating systems beyond Apple and Google and the growing shift towards the wearable interface and analytics are significantly propelling the market growth.

3. The Changing lifestyle and the growing need for fitness trackers and Bluetooth smart watches along with the merging of wearable cameras and virtual reality are further enhancing the market growth.

4. The major challenge for wearable technology is the concern towards safety and privacy that increases the vulnerability of cyber-attacks by hackers. These challenges can further affect the growth of the wearable technology market especially in smart health watches as well as other medical wearable devices.

Segmental Analysis:

Wearable Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type

The wrist-wear product segment holds the largest share in the wearable technology market in 2020 at 29.2%. Wrist wearables are commonly used these days due to the increasing need for fitness tracking systems and Bluetooth smart watches. This is basically a computerized smart watch phone that is designed with features such as making calls, browsing the internet and tracking information about the user’s health.

Wearable Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Application

The most significant application of wearable devices is fitness and wellness. As the lifestyle of the consumers is changing which has required the need for products that could easily provide information about their health. The wearable technology such as smart watch phones, fitness bands, smart clothing, smart health watches and so on are widely getting traction and is enhancing the fitness and wellness application segment. Moreover, the increasing number of consumers are majorly preferring to use smart health watches and bands for maintaining their fitness which is boosting the wearable technology market. Thus, the fitness and wellness segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Wearable Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Geography

North America highly dominated the wearable technology market with a share of more than 38.1% in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The advancement in smart gadgets and the growing need for more sophisticated wearable technologies and the low cost of smart wireless sensor networks is leading to the growth of this wearable device technology market in this region. The continuous improvement in the design and functionality of Bluetooth smart watches is further driving the usage of smart watch phones in the US. Moreover, it is also estimated that the percentage of smartwatch users in the U.S among adults has crossed 10% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the industry are -

1. Adidas Ag

2. Apple Inc.

3. Fitbit Inc.

4. Garmin Ltd

5. Google Inc.

