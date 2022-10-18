Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market is expected to Grow CAGR Value of 8.8 % by 2030 | Arjo, Atys Medical, Compumedics

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Analysis

The global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market generated $639.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,253.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Overview:

In healthcare sector, blood flow measurement devices play an important role under diagnostic and research segment. These devices help doctor understand the nature of the blood flow such as abnormal changes in the blood flow velocity and the amount of blood supplied to the various vital organs, which may cause malformation of vessels.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Blood Flow Measurement Devices market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The report's 150 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

• Arjo

• Atys Medical

• Compumedics Ltd.

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Deltex Medical Ltd.

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• Medistim ASA

• Moor Instruments Ltd.

• Perimed AB

• Transonic Systems, Inc.

• Medtronics, Biomedix Inc

• AKW Medicals Inc.

• D E Hokanson Inc.

• Cook Medical

• Elcat GmBH

• Flowtronics Inc.

• Ace Medicals

• Carolina Medical Plc

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

• Ultrasonic Doppler Blood Flowmeters

• Laser Doppler Blood Flowmeters

• Electromagnetic Blood Flowmeters

By Application:

• Gastroenterology

• Diabetes

• Dermatology

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Intra-cranial Monitoring in Stroke and Brain Injury

• Others (Tumor Monitoring and Angiogenesis )

Key Market Drivers:

Rise in product approvals and launches is expected to drive the global blood flow measurement devices market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Abiomed announced that the Impella CP with SmartAssist technology, which is designed to improve patient outcomes with advanced algorithms and simplified patient management, will be commercially available in Europe.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The following are the study objectives for this report:

• SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

• Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

• Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

• By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

• Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

• Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

• To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to offer significant opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in 2019, a research from the University of Toronto, Canada developed an application that can measure heart rate, blood pressure breathing rate, as well as other functions, with the help of a transdermal optical imaging software.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases is expected to propel the market growth. In 2019, the peripheral vascular disease segment accounted for around 32.7% share in value terms in the global blood flow measurement devices market.

Market Trends:

Market player are adopting various growth strategies, such as merger and acquisition, to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Arjo signed an agreement to acquire ReNu Medical Inc. to strengthen its offering in compression therapy, such as DVT* prevention.

Moreover, rise in research and development activities are expected to drive the global blood flow measurement devices market growth. For instance, in November 2018, Deakin University, Compumedics, and Diabetes Australia received a prestigious grant to help deliver clinical-grade, consumer-accessible blood-glucose and sleep monitoring as part of Compumedics’ unique Somfit Health Management Platform

