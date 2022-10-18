Synthetic Biology Market Share Worth US$ 32.4 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological Innovations Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Synthetic Biology Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Biology Market size is estimated to reach $32.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic biology (SynBio) is a multidisciplinary sector of research that looks for developing novel biological parts, equipment, and systems, or to remodel systems that are presently discovered in nature. Synthetic biology is a section of science that includes a comprehensive series of methods from different disciplines, like biotechnology, genetic engineering, molecular biology, molecular engineering, systems biology, membrane science, biophysics, chemical and biological engineering, electrical and computer engineering, control engineering, and evolutionary biology. DNA sequencing decides the sequence of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing is utilized in the work of Synthetic Biology in numerous ways. Naphazoline Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution is recorded for application as a topical ocular vasoconstrictor. Possibly one of the most hopeful facets of genome engineering together with synthetic biology is the novodesign and development of novel organisms. The synthetic clones are being utilized by research groups globally to assess corona samples, discover antiviral medications, and develop vaccines as rapidly as achievable.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15142/synthetic-biology-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Synthetic Biology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for bio-based products, proliferating financing in synthetic biology firms, and increasing R&D capital for synthetic biology and DNA sequencing in the North American region.

Synthetic Biology Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning backing from the government and private institutions and the heightening R&D financing in drug discovery and DNA sequencing. However, the deliberate or accidental discharge of synthetic organisms into the atmosphere at the time of research and additional applications is a critical biosafety hazard in synthetic biology and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market.

Synthetic Biology Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Synthetic Biology Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15142

Segmental Analysis:

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The Synthetic Biology Market based on technology can be further segmented into Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Cloning, Measurement And Modeling, Microfluidics, and Nanotechnology. The Genome Engineering Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging financing by the government and the boost in the count of genome investigations.

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Synthetic Biology Market based on the application can be further segmented into Healthcare, Artificial Tissue And Tissue Regeneration, Industrial, Food And Agriculture, Environmental, and Others. The Healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated growth of synthetic biology regarding the different therapeutic techniques by utilizing live bacteria, artificial cells, and engineered phages.

Furthermore, the Industrial segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive current developments in synthetic biology and metabolic engineering in microalgae in the direction of biofuel generation in conjunction with new DNA sequencing technologies backing industrial biotechnology.

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Synthetic Biology Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Synthetic Biology Market) held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive contribution of the U.S. in the sectors of Drug Discovery, genomics including genome sequencing or DNA sequencing, and proteomics and structure prediction in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the synthetic biology industry are -

1. GenScript

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

3. Amyris Inc

4. Integrated DNA Technologies

5. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Click on the following link to buy the synthetic biology market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15142

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16725/molecular-biology-enzymeskits-reagents-market.html

B. Computational Biology Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Computational-Biology-Market-Research-503955

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062