Cyber Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

In 2020, the Cyber Security market was dominated by North America owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach $177.5 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. The increasing use of technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and so on are significantly driving the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity systems in order to reduce data loss are also enhancing the growth of the market. The rising demand for network and endpoint security, information technology security mobile security, behavioral detection is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. The telecom organizations are adopting advanced cyber security solutions such as real-time security monitoring, instant cyber posture visibility, and rapid threat resolution to prevent the cyber-attack on telecom networks. Along with the telecom sector, the aerospace industry is considered to be another key end-users to cyber security market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15646/cyber-security-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. In 2020, the Cyber Security market was dominated by North America owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat leading to the need for cybersecurity solutions.

2. The rising demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in order to store and secure data during data loss or data breaches has driven the growth of the market

3. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence leading to the introduction of technologies such as machine learning and deep learning which will enhance the growth of the market.

4. The rising security threats due to the increasing use of Blockchain systems and IoT threats are making difficult to detect cyber-attacks which is hampering the market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15646

Segmental Analysis:

Cyber Security Market Segment Analysis – By Deployment

Cloud segment held the largest market share of 53.1% in the Cybersecurity market in 2020. The growing of massive store applications in order to store and secure data with advanced security methods are driving the need for cloud-based security solutions. As cloud-based cybersecurity solutions offers social networking privacy, online storage, system optimization and so on. Furthermore, the rising demand for online cloud storage leads to provide backup and restorations of data caused due to data breaches or data loss. These significant advantages of cloud technology will lead to surge the growth of the market.

Cyber Security Market Segment Analysis - By Industry Vertical

The telecom sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The GSM Association (GSMA) predicted that quantum computing will be a destabilizer for the telecom sector, making Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) obsolete in the near future. Telecommunication companies are in plans of implementing quantum-safe cryptography algorithms to mitigate cyber-attacks. In order to control cyber-attacks, the European Union (EU) has introduced many regulations such as the Network and Information Security Directive (NISD) and the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). NISD is yet to be implemented which requires core digital infrastructure operators and certain digital service providers to ensure that their network and information systems meet minimum standards of cybersecurity. These regulations are implemented to achieve and maintain high network security, and ensure obligatory reporting during any incidents.

Cyber Security Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

In 2020, North America dominated the Cyber Security market with a share of more than 40.2%, followed by Europe and APAC. The growing use of technology and data has led to the rise of most vulnerable cyber threats and crimes which is leading to the growth of this market in this region. Also, the financial stability in this region has allowed organization to invest in cybersecurity for providing security of data and software. These developments are propelling the growth of cybersecurity market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyber Security industry are -

1. AWS

2. Check Point Software Technologies

3. NTT Security

4. Cisco Systems

5. CyberArk

Click on the following link to buy the Cyber Security Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15646

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

Cyber Security Market In Healthcare - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17946/cyber-security-market-in-healthcare.html

Cyber Security Market In Fintech - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17945/cyber-security-market-in-fintech.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062