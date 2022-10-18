BELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION MARKS INTERNATIONAL CREDIT UNION DAY® WITH FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belco will celebrate the 74th anniversary of International Credit Union Day® on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in part, by hosting a Financial Reality Fair at Greenwood High School (Millerstown, Perry County).

The reality fair, one of several Belco hosts throughout the school year at various high schools, is an exercise in budgeting, requiring students to first research the starting salary of an occupation they are interested in. They must complete a monthly budget based on that salary, considering real-world financial experiences such as purchasing a car, paying for health insurance, housing, food, etc. Of course, there are many temptations for additional spending and students must learn to balance their wants and needs to live on their own. The fair is a unique opportunity for each student to experience some of the financial challenges they will face when they start life on their own.

“Our Financial Reality Fairs are one of the most important ways we give back in our communities,” says Sam Glesner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Support. “Financial literacy for all is a major pillar of the credit union movement. We feel fortunate to be able to offer these programs along with other financial education events to people of all ages.”

Belco is also one of the only credit unions in Central Pennsylvania to operate a branch inside a local high school. The Big Spring Bulldog Branch operates during limited school hours and offers annual internships to students interested in careers in the financial sector.

“Unfortunately, it’s well documented that most adults never received any kind of personal finance education,” says Glesner. “Part of what makes credit unions unique is our not-for-profit model. We return our earnings to our members in the form of better rates and community support. Credit unions account for more than $226 billion in economic impact every year.”

ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members improve their financial health and well-being. Belco will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”

Belco is also celebrating International Credit Union Day® with free refreshments at its branches on October 20th as well as a bake-sale fundraising event for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

For more information about Belco, please visit www.belco.org

# # #

About Belco Community Credit Union

Belco Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering checking, savings, loan, investment and small business products and services. Established in 1939 to serve employees of Bell Telephone Company in Harrisburg, PA, Belco became a community-chartered credit union in July 2005, opening membership to businesses and individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Belco currently has 73,000 members and $891 million in assets, 15 branches, numerous ATM locations, and 24-hour account access through mobile, online and telephone banking. For more information, visit www.belco.org or call (800) 642-4482.

Angela Watson Belco Community Credit Union 717-215-4778 watsona@belco.org