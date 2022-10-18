The organ-on-chip market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

In order to overcome the limitations and challenges related to animal testing, researchers and industry stakeholders are gradually adopting organ-on-chip products and technologies, which offer multiple benefits over conventional systems

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Organ on a Chip Market, 2022-2035: Focus on Products and Technologies” report to its list of offerings.

With the introduction of FDA Modernization Act in 2021, the use of animal models for preclinical testing is being discouraged in the pharmaceutical industry. Several players have opted to modernize their conventional testing models with organ-on-chip products and technologies. These novel products have the potential to transform the drug discovery process by simulating the human physiological and functional environment on a microfluidic system. In addition, these organ-on-chip models not only reduce the need for animal testing model but are also capable of speeding-up the research and precise evaluation of drug toxicity and cellular responses.

To order this 210+ pages report, which features 120+ figures and 230+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/organ-on-a-chip-market.html

Key Market Insights

Around 145 organ on a chip products and technologies are offered by 45+ players

Nearly 67% of the aforementioned products and technologies are commercialized; of these, 93% products and technologies are intended for drug discovery and toxicity testing related applications, followed by cancer research (44%), stem cell research (32%) and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (21%).

420+ patents related to organ on a chip products and technologies were filed / granted, since 2017

Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity related to organ-on-chip products and technologies is largely concentrated in China (over 30%), followed by the US (24%). The majority of the patents in this domain were filed by non-industry players (55%).

More than 345 grants have been awarded to support the ongoing research for organ-on-chip models

Grants worth USD 167 million have been awarded to various companies / organizations working in this domain till July 2022. Further, the number of grants awarded to stakeholders in this domain (in the US) has continuously increased between 2019 and 2021. Around 20% of the grants were funded by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a significant pace, between 2017 and 2022

The maximum number of partnerships were established in 2020 and 2021 (21, each), indicating a recent rise in the interest of players engaged in this domain. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the deals were technology / product utilization agreements, representing around 30% of the total number of partnerships signed in the given time period.

Amount worth over USD 680 million was invested by both private and public investors in this domain, since 2017

Of the total amount invested, around USD 385 million was raised through grants / awards, representing around 55% of the overall funding activity in this domain. Further, 13 instances of venture capital financing were also reported, wherein players collectively raised more than USD 215 million.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 75% of the organ on a chip market share by 2035

The market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate to occupy overall 24% of the total market. In addition, it is worth noting that organ(s) based models are likely to capture more than 70% of the market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/organ-on-a-chip-market.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of organ on a chip products and technologies?

What are the different application areas of organ on a chip products and technologies?

Which are the key geographies where organ on a chip developers are located?

How has the intellectual property landscape of organ on a chip evolved over the years?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the organ-on-chip domain?

What are the investment trends and who are the key investors actively engaged in the organ on a chip domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the organ-on-chip market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

Organ(s) based

Disease(s) based

Type of Application Area

Drug Discovery and Toxicity Testing

Cancer Research

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Research

Purpose

Research Use

Therapy Development

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews and surveys held with the following industry players:

Michael Shuler (President, Hesperos)

Matt Dong-Heon Ha (Chief Executive Officer, EDmicBio)

Jelena Vukasinovic (Chief Executive Officer, Lena Biosciences)

Maurizio Aiello (Chief Executive Officer, react4life)

Michele Zagnoni (Chief Executive Officer, ScreenIn3D)

Pierre Gaudriault, (Chief Business Development Officer, Cherry Biotech)

The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), engaged in the development of organ-on-chip products and technologies; each profile features an overview of the developer, product portfolio and recent developments, and an informed future outlook:

BEOnChip

Dynamic42

Emulate

MIMETAS

SynVivo

TissUse

uFluidix

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/organ-on-a-chip-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis