Bow Valley College mourns the death of its founding board chair

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is saddened to learn of the passing of its founding chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors, the Honourable John Hugh Currie, C.M., LL.D.

In 1998, his unwavering support and vision led to the successful transition of Alberta Vocational College to a Board-Governed institution, now known as Bow Valley College. Mr. Currie served as board chair from 1998 – 2004.

Under his direction and guidance, the College evolved into a post-secondary institution that met the needs of private-sector employers and encouraged entrepreneurship among its graduates. In its early days, Mr. Currie believed the mission of Bow Valley College was to meet the needs of students in underserved communities and newcomers. Including all learners and removing barriers remain at the heart of the College’s mission today.

“Bow Valley College exists today because of the visionary leadership, mentorship, and commitment of its founding chair, John Currie,” says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College. “His governance shaped the future of comprehensive community college education in Alberta, and that legacy lives on through our graduates and every future student.”

As a founding chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors, John Currie was instrumental in the selection and recruitment of inaugural members of the board. Through his advocacy and foresight, he initiated upgrades to the College campus and created the Fund Development Council.

A member of the Order of Canada, Mr. Currie spent a lifetime dedicating his contributions and time to the volunteer community in Calgary and Alberta. His generosity, service and devotion enriched educational institutions, the arts, parks and recreation, athletics, charitable organizations, Indigenous Peoples, the Calgary and Alberta economies, and the wider business community.

“Mr. Currie’s dedication to post-secondary education and the broader community is admirable,” says Shannon Bowen-Smed, Chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors. “His gift of time and donations contributed to the success of our learners, and he is a shining example of the tremendous difference one can make through service and volunteerism.”

Bow Valley College has lowered its flags to half-mast in memory of John Currie.

