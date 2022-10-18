Aligos Therapeutics to Present Data on pan-Coronavirus Protease Inhibitors for the Treatment of COVID-19 at Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 20th Annual Discovery on Target Conference, to be Held October 17-20, 2022 in Boston, MA

Aligos’ pan-Coronavirus inhibitor, ALG-097558, is on track to begin first clinical studies in 1H 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the Company will make an oral presentation at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's 20th Annual Discovery on Target Conference being held October 17-20, 2022 in Boston, MA. In the presentation, Aligos will review its progress towards the development of broadly-acting, orally available small molecule protease inhibitors to address COVID-19, regardless of the strain.



“While the new vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19 have been very important, there is a need for more effective treatment and the continued emergence of new, dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants highlights the need for therapies that are effective regardless of the strain,” said Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA, CEO and Chairman and Co-Founder of Aligos. “Aligos is developing a small molecule, orally-available potential treatment for COVID-19 designed inhibit the highly conserved 3CL protease with strong potency and broad activity against a diverse range of coronaviruses, with a high barrier to resistance. We are pleased to have an opportunity to share an update on this program as we progress towards the first clinical study for our lead candidate, ALG-097558, expected to be initiated in the first half of 2023.”

Title: Oral 3CL-Protease Inhibitors for Treating Coronaviral Infections Presenter: Koen Vandyck, Ph.D., Senior Director, Medicinal Chemistry Date/time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ET

Rapid evolution of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and the presence of multiple other coronaviruses indicate the need for broadly acting antivirals across all coronaviruses. The SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease (3CLpro) is a clinically validated target and is conserved across coronaviruses. Aligos will review the discovery efforts towards oral pan-coronaviral 3CLpro inhibitors, culminating in the discovery and advancement of ALG-097558.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding our progress towards the first clinical study for our lead candidate, ALG-097558, expected to begin in the first half of 2023. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2022 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 315 879 8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com