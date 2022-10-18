Base Healthcare Launches Innovative Platform for Men with Testosterone Deficiency

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Healthcare today announced the official launch of its subscription-based men’s virtual health platform, which focuses on foundational health and hormone optimization using oral testosterone therapy. The digital-forward platform will offer a convenient way for men to access Adequate Testosterone Therapy (ATT)™, certified-clinicians, and patient-centered health coaching.

Individuals can now visit https://basehealthcare.com/ where they can sign up to get a comprehensive metabolic blood panel, be diagnosed by a certified-clinician and prescribed an FDA-approved oral testosterone treatment that can be delivered directly to them. Base Healthcare is initially focused on the treatment of hypogonadism or low testosterone and will offer additional services and supplements for men in early 2023.

Base Healthcare chose the focus of low testosterone because it is one of the biggest blind spots in medicine today. There are over 20 million men in the U.S. suffering from hypogonadism or low testosterone today and almost 90% are unaware of it due to a lack of testing. Base believes every man over the age of 40 should have their testosterone levels routinely or annually checked. In addition to symptomatic men suffering from day-to-day quality of life loss, the downstream impact of low testosterone is significant and often co-related with obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive issues.

“We are excited to be launching this platform in a post-pandemic world when it's imperative to be looking at foundational and preventive health measures, and adequate testosterone is just that. We are able to combine hormone expertise with a leading digital platform to offer men not just convenience, but expert guidance on their journey to better living,” said Amit Patel, Medical Director at Base Healthcare.

Launching alongside the platform is the Base Healthcare App, which includes many industry firsts. Patients will be able to utilize their smartphone to track important vitals, such as blood pressure, heart rate variability and stress indexes. Additionally, the app has integrated body composition analysis which is accurate to within 1% of a more traditional DEXA scan. “Building this platform from the ground up has allowed Base to incorporate technologies that will ultimately benefit members and we see substantially better patient adherence to treatment with this technological leadership,” said Abhi Muthiyan, Chief Technology Officer at Base Healthcare.

About Base Healthcare

Base Healthcare is a men’s virtual health platform focusing on foundational health and hormone optimization using testosterone therapy and patient-centered health coaching. Base utilizes an FDA-approved oral testosterone therapy and comprehensive blood work to target ideal optimal ranges for an individual. Its patient-centered health coaching program will focus on the core tenants of stress, nutrition, exercise, and sleep to drive important physiological processes that can serve as a base for better functional living.

About Testosterone and Hypogonadism

Hypogonadism, often referred to as low testosterone, is a condition that occurs when the body does not produce adequate levels of testosterone. In addition to testosterone’s widely accepted role in sexual and reproductive function, it also has important roles in numerous other metabolic and inflammatory processes. Hypogonadism is also the most common cause of secondary osteoporosis in men. Beyond these diseases, hypogonadism is a common comorbidity in a broader set of conditions from Type 2 diabetes to Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

