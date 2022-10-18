Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference
/EIN News/ -- The ThinkEquity conference brings together sectors including AI/big data technology, biotechnology, EV/EV infrastructure, metals & mining, and oil & gas
Los Angeles, CA., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, will be participating at the ThinkEquity Conference, on October 26, 2022, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.
Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will present at 4:00 PM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Draganfly management will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
The Think Equity Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level institutional and retail investors. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings, and more.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.
Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
Email: media@draganfly.com
Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com
