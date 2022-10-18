Gentherm’s ClimateSense® Technology to Launch on the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, today announced that it has been selected by Cadillac to supply ClimateSense® on the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ.



CELESTIQ will be the first to market vehicle to feature a Gentherm ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system as standard equipment. The system features 33 unique microclimate devices that allow each occupant to personalize their desired level of seat heating and cooling while working in conjunction with advanced airflow technologies to create truly individualized comfort.

All four-seating positions and the steering wheel will feature the same level of individualized comfort, including a neck scarf, heated armrests as well as heated, cooled and ventilated seats. The system’s advanced sensors allow for rapid and efficient heating and cooling, allowing occupants to reach comfort minutes faster than current systems available on the market, while preserving electrical energy and increasing driving range.

“We are honored that the Cadillac CELESTIQ will feature the industry’s first deployment of our ClimateSense system that offers advanced cabin climate technologies, electronics and software algorithms that help deliver luxurious, efficient and personalized comfort for every occupant,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “The ClimateSense system on the CELESTIQ marks a turning point in how automakers can view cabin comfort by providing rapid and efficient heating and cooling to the occupant while maximizing energy efficiency and optimizing driving range and comfort.”

Gentherm’s ClimateSense technology seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architecture, utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling solutions, to create personalized comfort while significantly reducing HVAC energy consumption. Published studies show the technology can deliver between 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to only using the existing central HVAC system.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.