Maison Luxe Projects Revenue of $3.5 Million for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2022, an Increase of More Than 130% From the Prior Quarter

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, anticipates sequential revenue growth from approximately $1.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to in excess of $3.5 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, an increase of more than 130%. Quarterly financials are expected to be released by November 15, 2022 and can be viewed at OTC Markets.

Revenue in the Luxury Goods market is expected to exceed US $312.60 billion in 2022 and the market is expected to grow by 5.40% annually (CAGR 2022-2027). Maison Luxe’s current CAGR is projected to be greater than the industry average primarily due to execution of the Company’s business, sales and marketing plan which continues to nurture a growing pipeline of new and repeat customers. Maison Luxe offers excellent products, competitive pricing, on time deliveries and friendly and supportive customer service.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Maison Luxe, stated, “We are pleased to announce our preliminary revenue numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. We continue to execute on our business plan and are pursuing new and complementary sources of revenue such as our recently announced luxury sneaker e-commerce division, Kicks on Demand.”

ABOUT MAISON LUXE, INC.

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. Company subsidiary Amani Jewelers operates with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

