ShopWithOwners.ca – TELUS Business launches new online platform to support entrepreneurs and connect consumers to local businesses

/EIN News/ -- To celebrate Small Business Month, TELUS Business’ launch of online platform will help Canadians shop local



BC-based Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies and Baked Goodness selected as 2022 technology refresh winner for their focus on inclusive hiring and leveraging technology to scale their business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Business is celebrating Small Business Month this October with the launch of ShopWithOwners.ca , a new online platform to connect Canadians with their favourite local shops, including past #StandWithOwners winners.

This platform will help support business owners across the country with gaining exposure to customers looking for local finds and gifts during the holiday season. Canadians will be able to search by location, keywords and categories to discover exceptional small businesses they can easily support within their community. Visitors will be able to learn more about the owner, their business and be directed to their website and social media pages.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities and economy. TELUS has committed to support Canadian business through #StandWithOwners and ShopWithOwners.ca is another step in this commitment to support local,” said Navin Arora, Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. “Businesses that apply to be featured at ShopWithOwners.ca will have the opportunity to gain exposure and connect with customers, all for free. This is another way we are making the future friendly and supporting owners in a digital world.”

2022 #StandWithOwners technology refresh winner announced

This October also brings to a close the third #StandWithOwners program, which saw 30 local businesses across the country each receive over $25,000 in technology, funding and advertising. In addition to this prize package, BC based business Gabi & Jules , a local homemade pie and baked goods shop, was selected to receive an additional prize package that includes technology from TELUS and its partners Samsung and Cisco. Known for their focus on using seasonal, natural ingredients while also supporting autism awareness and inclusive hiring organizations across British Columbia, Lisa Beecroft, Co-owner of Gabi & Jules, will be able to continue to grow their business and their online ordering platform.

“When we found out we had won the #StandWithOwners contest, we were super excited. It's not only going to allow us to invest in our business, but also it's going to enhance the technologies that we rely on to run our business,” said Lisa Beecroft, Co-owner, Gabi & Jules. “Technology has been critical to being able to scale up our business.”

With funds to make their dreams a reality, service innovations to help them save time, and technology solutions that help them thrive in a digital world, TELUS Business is committed to championing local entrepreneurship. TELUS Business has provided over $3M of support in annual grants, local advertising and mentorship to businesses through #StandWithOwners, and previously, the Small Business Challenge and TELUS Pitch.

To learn more about ShopWithOwners.ca, this year’s #StandWithOwners winners, or amazing offers for business owners, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners .

