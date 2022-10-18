LEXEO Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for LX1004 from European Commission

/EIN News/ -- – LX1004 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease –



– In a completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LX1004 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed statistically significant reduction in rate of decline compared to natural history studies –

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics (LEXEO), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the European Commission has granted Orphan Drug Designation to LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. LX1004 is an AAV-mediated gene therapy designed to deliver a fully functional CLN2 gene to the CNS via intracisternal injection to restore TPP1, the secreted protein that is deficient in patients with CLN2 Batten disease.

CLN2 Batten disease is a fatal autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disease of early childhood caused by a mutation in the CLN2 gene, which results in cognitive impairment, blindness, seizures, and loss of motor function and leads to death at a young age.

An End of Phase 1/2 Meeting with the FDA will be held by the end of 2022. LEXEO has previously been granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA.

