Xometry to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov. 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.



Xometry will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Nov. 10. In addition to issuing a press release, Xometry will post an earnings presentation to its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

To register please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b82a3357dbc4416913d7289fc71c0df

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

shawn.mile@xometry.com