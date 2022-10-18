Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 31, 2022, after the market closes. OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.orthopediatrics.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 39 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

