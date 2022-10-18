New Appointments to D-BOX’s Management Team

D-BOX continues its transformation and commitment to commercial and residential haptic entertainment

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Company”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sébastien Boire-Lavigne as Vice-President, Technology. As an integral part of the management team and reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the organization’s technological needs, engineering and the innovation department. Sébastien will replace Robert Desautels, who will take on a new role as Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. They will work together until the end of December to ensure a full transition of technological activities.



“Sébastien has nearly three decades of experience in international technology management and development. He is also diligent, methodical and has the business acumen necessary to deploy future products in line with the strategic development we foresee at D-BOX over the next few years,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX.

Prior to joining D-BOX, Sébastien served as Chief Operations Officer at Cognibox. Prior to that, he worked for more than 20 years at XMedius Solutions, where he held several positions and was responsible for the development of fax over IP technology, for which he holds several patents. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Polytechnique Montréal and an executive MBA in organizational leadership from Concordia University.

D-BOX is also pleased to announce that Karen Mendoza will now serve as Vice President Sales for all commercial and residential markets. In recent months, she has demonstrated an ability to maintain strategic contacts with existing partners, build new partnerships, promote customer success and develop new business opportunities. This promotion is in line with the Company’s long-term goal of consolidating its position as a leader in the entertainment and haptic simulation industry by offering unparalleled immersive experiences. Her management experience has also proven to be a key asset that has played an important role in the Company’s success. Until recently, she had acted as Vice President, Sales for the commercial sector.

