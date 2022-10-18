Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) and its subsidiaries (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on November 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022, through November 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10171683.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

