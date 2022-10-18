Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 271,987 in the last 365 days.

Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) and its subsidiaries (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on November 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022, through November 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10171683.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com

Company contact:
Marisa Norris
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.