Amedisys Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on October 26, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on October 27, 2022.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13733130.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
  
Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations Media Relations
615.928.5452 225.299.3720
nick.muscato@amedisys.com Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


Primary Logo

