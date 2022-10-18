Information Systems Scholar Arun Rai Receives INFORMS Practical Impacts Award for Outstanding Leadership and Sustained Impact on Industry

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arun Rai, Regents’ Professor of the University System of Georgia and director of the Center for Digital Innovation at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, has received the 2022 Practical Impacts Award from the INFORMS Information Systems Society (ISS). The award honors distinguished information systems academics for outstanding leadership and sustained impact on industry. It was presented to Rai on October 16, 2022, at the organization’s annual meeting.

“It’s fitting that Arun’s peers recognize his sustained impact on practice,” said Robinson College Dean Richard Phillips. “Through his research and engagement with firms, he has been a leader in influencing organizational practices across industries on digital innovation and digital transformation for years. His impact cannot be overstated.”

Rai is internationally renowned for investigating the development and deployment of digital solutions to drive innovation and create value. His work spans high-stake problem domains in business and society: from hi-tech firms to supply chains to platform ecosystems to online communities to rural areas of developing countries. His scholarship has contributed to the understanding of the design, use, and impacts of information systems; digital transformation of organizations, supply chains, and markets; governance of information technology resources, online collectives, and digital platforms; and deployment of digital innovations to address societal problems including poverty, health disparities, infant mortality, and digital inequality.

Much of Rai’s research involves close engagement with organizations across sectors and countries (e.g., Apollo Hospitals, China Mobile, Emory Healthcare, Gartner, Georgia-Pacific, Grady Hospital, IBM, Intel, SAP, SunTrust [now Truist], UPS) and sponsorship by government agencies, corporations and thought leadership forums.

Professor Rai is among the most prolific and cited authors in premier IS journals and one of the discipline’s most respected and decorated scholars. Among other honors, he has received the Association of Information Systems (AIS) LEO Award for Lifetime Exceptional Achievement (2019), and the inaugural INFORMS ISS President’s Service Award (2021). He was named a Distinguished Fellow of INFORMS ISS in 2014 and an AIS Fellow in 2010. He was editor-in-chief of “MIS Quarterly,” considered the premier scholarly journal in information systems, from 2016-2020, and has served as senior editor or associate editor of other premier journals, including “Information Systems Research” and “Management Science.” He was appointed the inaugural holder of the Howard S. Starks Distinguished Chair in 2021.

INFORMS is the largest professional association for decision and data science. INFORMS ISS seeks to foster, promote, and disseminate research on the use and impact of information technology.

Attachment

Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7078 jshockley@gsu.edu