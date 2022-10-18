Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,038 in the last 365 days.

PharmaCord to Add More Than 500 New Jobs as It Prepares for Its Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCord, LLC, a leading provider of patient services and other commercialization solutions to lifescience companies, announced plans to hire more than 500 employees from the region in support of the many upcoming new client program implementations. 

PharmaCord has been on a rapid growth trajectory since its inception in 2017, adding hundreds of jobs in the local area even amid the pandemic. The company's significant expansion has been driven by a variety of factors, including the continued market growth of new innovative therapies, a highly differentiated technology platform and impeccable operations, which are the output of its exceptional team of talented colleagues. 

"Since PharmaCord's inception nearly six years ago, we have established ourselves as the preeminent provider of patient support services," commented Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's Founder and CEO. "Our growth in the life sciences commercialization market has also been a significant tailwind to the local economy, where we have created an average of over 100 new jobs per year. We look forward to continuing to expand our talented team in support of our explosive growth." 

In only five years, the company has grown from 20 employees to well over 500 employees. It now has relationships with over 30 clients, supporting over 80 pharmaceutical products through its various patient support programs. With the expected expansion over the next year, PharmaCord expects to exit 2023 with over 1,000 employees.

As part of its expansion, PharmaCord will be hiring a wide range of roles, including Benefit Specialists, Case Managers, Registered Nurses, Social Work Case Managers, Data Scientists, Software Developers, Support Services and Operational Management roles. Visit https://pharmacord.com/patient-support-services-jobs and follow PharmaCord on social media to learn more about upcoming career fairs and job opportunities. 

About PharmaCord 
As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of top drug manufacturers to simplify the patient prescription journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk™ technology suite, exceptionally talented team members, and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCord Scripts™, PharmaCord helps patients have a better experience accessing and adhering to their critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com

Contact Information:
Paige Hobbs
Marketing Manager
phobbs@pharmacord.com
5028053525

Related Images






Image 1: PharmaCord Patient Support Headquarters



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

PharmaCord Patient Support Headquarters

PharmaCord Patient Support Headquarters

You just read:

PharmaCord to Add More Than 500 New Jobs as It Prepares for Its Next Phase of Growth

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.