Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel on October 19, 2022, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  In Philadelphia, the Secretary, accompanied by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Douglass Benning, will participate in the grand opening for the new Philadelphia Passport Agency and unveil a mural honoring Robert N.C. Nix, Sr., the first African American to represent Pennsylvania in Congress and the namesake of the building.  While at the Philadelphia Passport Agency, Secretary Blinken will deliver remarks and administer the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony, celebrating new U.S. citizens.  The Secretary will also observe the new U.S. passport facility operations and meet with Department staff.

