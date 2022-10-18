Home Insemination Market worth $171.82 million by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing advancements in the technology of fertility treatment are increasing the growth of the Home Insemination Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Insemination Market size is forecast to reach $171.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2021-2026. Home insemination is an artificial form of insemination to deliver sperm on the uterus within the hopes of getting pregnant. Lower cost in comparison to other fertilization procedures and growing cases of male & female infertility is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Favourable governmental laws in developed countries for fertility procedure is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Home Insemination Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Home Insemination Market in 2020 owing to the increased demand for home insemination by single mothers & lesbian couples, and the increasing prevalence of infertility among adults. The Home Insemination Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Growing awareness about single parenthood and same-sex parenthood and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is likely to aid in the market growth of the Home Insemination Market.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Home Insemination Market report.

Stringent government laws on fertility in some developing countries and safety issue is poised to create hurdles for the Home Insemination Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Home Insemination Market Segment Analysis - By Product: The Insemination Kits held the largest share in the Home Insemination Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing adoption of these kits among women from developed countries and new product launches have driven the growth of this segment. Home insemination kits are prescribed to the couples experiencing unexplained infertility, difficulty with intercourse, conceivably ordinary sperm production, abnormal seminal liquid, and ovulatory problem receptive to fertility medication. The Insemination Kits are set to be the highest growing segment and are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the aforesaid period.

Home Insemination Market Segment Analysis - By Type: Intrauterine Insemination held the largest share in the Home Insemination Market in 2020. Intrauterine Insemination is a treatment during which sperm is placed inside a uterus to facilitate fertilization. It increases the number of sperm that reaching the fallopian tubes, thus increasing the chance of fertilization. Intrauterine insemination is not for those women who have diseases of the fallopian tubes or have a history of pelvic infections. Intracervical Insemination is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the period 2021-2026.

Home Insemination Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America dominated the Home Insemination Market in 2020 with a share of more than 41.02%. This is owing to the growing demand for Home Insemination by single mothers & lesbian couples and increasing prevalence of infertility among adults. Technological advancements, favourable rules, and regulations, increasing health sector and private sector investments are factors increasing the growth of the Home Insemination Market in North America.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the period 2021-2026 owing to changing social structures, entry of new market players in the region, and increasing disposable income of the population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the home insemination industry are -

1. Rinovum Women’s Health

2. Pride Angel

3. Hi-Tech Solutions

4, Kitazato Corp

5. Rocket Medical plc

