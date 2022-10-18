New WORX Nitro 20 Volt 2-in-1 3/8 Inch Crown Stapler Makes 2,000 Shots on Single Charge

The new WORX® Nitro Power Share™ 20V 2-in-1 3/8 in. Crown Stapler is engineered with Air Impact Technology using the tool's sealed compressed air cylinder to drive up to 80 3/8 in. crown staples or 18 gauge brad nails per minute. The time saving, productive stapler speeds project construction making 2,000 shots on a single charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX® Nitro Power Share™ 20V 2-in-1 3/8 in. Crown Stapler is engineered with Air Impact Technology using the tool's sealed compressed air cylinder to drive up to 80 3/8 in. crown staples or 18 gauge brad nails per minute. The time saving, productive stapler speeds project construction making 2,000 shots on a single charge.

The combination tool sinks 3/8 in. T50 crown staples from ¼ to 9/16 in. in length and 18-gauge, 5/8 in. (15mm) brad nails. Its side-loading magazine is easy to release and reload. The magazine's capacity is 85 staples or nails. Users can monitor staple/nail usage through the low nail indicator window. The stapler/nailer is powered by a WORX 20V 2.0Ah MAX Lithium battery. It's compatible with more than 75 other WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORX Nitro cordless stapler is an asset in completing jobs throughout the house. Balanced and easy to control, the 6.3 lb. stapler (with battery) even tackles jobs overhead. As a crown stapler, it uses T50crown staples and is ideal for adhering fabric to wood, as in upholstery work for chairs, benches and sofas. The stapler also is handy for craft projects, laying carpeting or runners on steps, fastening chicken wire to wood frames, repairing window screens, stapling insulation for warmth and soundproofing, installing holiday lights, and other applications. When not in use, it stands upright on its own.

Brad nails are ideal for fastening two pieces of wood together including baseboard, veneers, window and door casing, crown molding, wood strips to furniture, building or repairing cabinets and drawers, dog and bird houses and other applications.

A depth adjustment knurl on top of the tool allows the user to sink staples or nails below the wood surface or flush with it. Before starting, use a piece of scrap wood to adjust nail depth. The tip of the stapler is non-marring and safe to use on a variety of wood species.

The WORX Nitro 20V Stapler is constructed of nylon composite with an overmold on the handle for a comfortable sure-fire grip, which helps eliminate fatigue especially over extended use periods. Built-in dual LED lights illuminate the work area. This feature is especially useful when working in areas with limited light.

The WORX stapler does not require proprietary brad staples or nails. Standard, crown staples and 18-gauge brad nails are widely available at hardware stores and home centers.

The combination nailer includes one 20V, 2.0Ah MAX Lithium battery with charge level indicator, 1-hour 2-amp charger, 500 3/8 in. narrow crown staples, 500 18-gauge 5/8 in. (15mm) brad nails, wire/screen adapter and belt holder. The stapler is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX Nitro 20V Power Share 2-in-13/8 in. Crown Stapler (WX843L, $119.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Lowes.com, Walmart.com Target.com, Michaels.com and Amazon. A bare tool, minus the battery and charger (WX843L.9, $89.99) also is available at worx.com.

To see the tool in action visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq9e-UOkywk

Reach out to WORX social media links visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

Media Contact

Mike Mangan, MKM Communications, 847-255-1903, mkmcomm@gmail.com

SOURCE WORX