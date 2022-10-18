First Dolby Atmos Immersive Theatrical System Installed in Aircraft Cabin

DPI Labs and SkyCinema Aviation announced today the world's first installation of the Dolby Atmos® immersive audio system, installed aboard a private VVIP Boeing aircraft.

Dolby Atmos is a ground breaking immersive audio experience for theatrical and consumer sound systems. Unlike Dolby 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound that only use 5.1 and 7.1 'channels' of audio respectively, Dolby Atmos for commercial theaters allows up to 128 channels of audio to 64 independent speakers. 10 of these channels are dedicated to a traditional audio "bed" of 7.1.2 speaker channels, and the remaining 118 channels can be assigned audio 'objects'. Content creators and audio mixers at film studios assign and move audio 'objects' within the soundtrack to any given X-Y-Z coordinate within the theater space creating a truly compelling listener cinema-based experience. Consumer-based Dolby Atmos allows for immersive audio reproduction using a smaller number of speakers for non-theatrical applications.

Dolby Atmos was first introduced to cinemas in 2012. Since its debut there are almost 500 feature films available with Dolby Atmos and most streaming services provide additional Dolby Atmos content. One of the most recent theater releases was Top Gun: Maverick which feature stunning visuals and Dolby Atmos audio.

The main theater area on the Boeing aircraft includes DPI Labs' 65" OLED UHD ultra-thin 4K display, and their SmartLink™ Cabin Management System, paired with a Dolby Atmos processor, a joint-engineering effort between DPI Labs and SkyCinema Aviation. The Dolby Atmos theater area of the Boeing aircraft includes 57 speakers situated around the cabin and above the viewers. The 65" 4K OLED display is the largest and thinnest display available for aircraft today and was introduced by DPI in 2020. Other areas of the aircraft have both Dolby 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.

"Dolby Atmos allows for a truly immersive audio experience," stated Dolby's Mike Archer, Vice President, Worldwide Cinema Sales & Partner Management. "Dolby is proud to have worked with SkyCinema Aviation and DPI Labs to bring this to the aviation market with our first Dolby Atmos cinema audio processor flying at 40,000 feet."

DPI labs specializes in rapidly migrating the latest consumer electronics technologies into the aviation market which has many limitations and very stringent test criteria. Typically, the availability of the latest popular commercial and consumer electronics available to passengers within an aircraft cabin trails years behind home and commercial markets by up to 10 years.

"Working with DPI Labs, we were able to effectively deliver a professional commercial theater product to the end customer for this aircraft with no lag due to technology migration into the physically-restrictive and test-rigorous aircraft electronics market." said Jay McGrath, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SkyCinema Aviation. "This opens the door for all other VVIP aircraft installations both new and retrofit."

"What we love about this system is that it's perfect for VVIP retrofit installations," explained Jay McGrath. "We're able to deliver a truly professional, immersive cinematic experience to the end customer at less than 15% of the cost of a full cabin audio replacement."

For more information on pricing and availability of SkyCinema Aviation and DPI's Ultra High-Definition Aviation contact either company.

About DPI Labs - Founded in 1986, DPI Labs, based in La Verne, California pioneered membrane switch technology for use in passenger controls on business aircraft and VVIP wide-body aircraft. The company specializes in aircraft cabin management systems, cabin display technology, LED multi-colored lighting systems and special missions military secure data and voice switching technologies. More information can be found at dpilabs.com.

About SkyCinema Aviation - SkyCinema Aviation is comprised of aerospace and audio professionals determined to finally shift the cabin audio paradigm from "good enough" to "best in class." Through their alignment with world-renowned strategic partners, such as Dolby Labs, SkyCinema Aviation aims to deliver the highest level of audio quality and sophistication while ensuring the most efficient installation for the aircraft mission. Their Dolby Cinema Processor is an upgradeable, theatrical-grade audio processor that support the most seamless means of installing Dolby 5.1 and 7.1 surround or even Dolby Atmos, capable of delivering the most memorable and creatively accurate sound experience for the passengers. SkyCinema Aviation…amplify perfection. More information can be found at skycinemaaviation.com.

