Optibrium Expands Operations in North America for AI and Computational Drug Discovery Technologies

Establishment of Optibrium Inc. bolsters ongoing strategic Company growth and strengthens direct US customer support

Dr Tamsin Mansley promoted to President of Optibrium Inc. to lead growing US-based team and business operations

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for drug discovery, today announced the opening of its US subsidiary, Optibrium Inc., and the promotion of Dr Tamsin Mansley to President of the new subsidiary to lead its US-based team and business operations. The opening strengthens the Company's direct sales, technical and application support for new and existing US customers, expanding the global presence and customer base of Optibrium's StarDrop™ and Augmented Chemistry® platforms.

Based in Cambridge, MA, Optibrium Inc. sits in a vibrant life sciences network of biotech and pharma companies. The headcount of Optibrium's US-based team has doubled over the course of 2022, and the opening of Optibrium Inc. will further enable this rapid growth trajectory and create additional recruitment opportunities, including business development and application scientist roles.

Tamsin joined Optibrium in 2015 as Head of North American Operations, before also being appointed to Global Head of Application Science in 2021. During her time at Optibrium, Tamsin has significantly grown its US-based team, customer base, and operational capacity. She has over 16 years' experience in developing and commercialising computational modelling and chemoinformatic software, with previous roles at other key companies in the field, including OpenEye, Dotmatics and Certara. Through working on research and discovery programmes at UCB Research and Eli Lilly, Tamsin developed extensive expertise in medicinal chemistry. She holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of East Anglia, a BSc in Chemistry, Life Systems and Pharmaceuticals from the University of York and carried out postdoctoral research at the University of Texas.

Dr Tamsin Mansley, President at Optibrium Inc., said: "I am delighted to see our growth celebrated with the opening of Optibrium Inc. – a true reflection of the great work from our US team. The opening is an exciting development that gives Optibrium a stronger foothold in the global drug discovery market and allows us to better support our US-based customers on the ground."

Dr Matthew Segall, CEO of Optibrium, commented: "Establishing Optibrium Inc. is a major milestone that demonstrates our trajectory towards further growth, and is testament to the hard-work and commitment from Tamsin and her team. It strengthens the global position of our innovative AI platforms and in silico technologies, and I am confident that Optibrium Inc. will accelerate the next phase of our development."

For further information on Optibrium, StarDrop or Cerella, please visit www.optibrium.com

