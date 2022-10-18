Bell's Reines Partners with Shop Made in D.C. to offer In-Store Purchases of Their Delicious Guilt-Free Cookies at 5 Physical Locations

The gourmet mini cookie brand is expanding its reach to offer freshly baked products at 5 retail locations in D.C., catering to the needs of a wider customer base of cookie-munchers.

Bell's Reines, a gourmet mini cookie company, is expanding its reach into Washington, D.C., in a partnership with Shop Made In DC. This unique retail initiative offers artisan goods from more than 500 local businesses. The partnership will make it easier for customers to find Bell’s Reines gourmet mini cookies in D.C. that they can buy and start munching on right away.

Co-Founded by Angel T. Cephas, who's also the founder of the food blog - Dulcet Scintilla, Bell’s Reines is a mini-cookie brand that sells ready-made gourmet treats that are NON-GMO, low-fat, gluten-free, and with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Plus, they also have a selection of vegan cookies, ensuring everyone can savor their mouth-watering gourmet treats.

Besides retail and wholesale partnerships, Bell’s Reines also offers couture options such as large and small events, including conferences, meetings, parties, weddings, etc. The company has a strong following in some areas of the U.S and Canada but is looking to expand into new markets in the D.C. area.

The partnership with Shop Made In DC is an innovative marketing move by Bell’s Reines to reach out to a wider customer base and provide them with the convenience of purchasing the brand's delicious cookies right at their local shopping destination.

"We are focusing on innovation to be able to scale up. Which will ensure we add more employees. Innovation helps us gain more customers and grab a bigger share of the market. Innovation also makes it easier to grow whatever we may choose as a business," stated one spokesperson from Bell’s Reines Management.

As a part of their expansion and marketing efforts, Bell’s Reines is also setting up a booth at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival on December 4th. They're offering a chocolate cookie sample for every sample taste ticket presented. It’s the perfect time for attendees to visit and taste the delicious mini cookies themselves.

About Bell's Reines

Bell's Reines is a mini cookie brand under Dulcet Scintilla that is known for offering some delicious cookies in eco-friendly packaging. The female-powered brand is constantly adding new flavors to assist consumers in experiencing the full flavor of tasty low-carb treats this summer.

