Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,100 in the last 365 days.

M2M/IoT Development Report 2022: - Sub-1GHz Communications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.

This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M. The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

  • ZigBee/802.15.4
  • Z-Wave
  • EnOcean

Long range communications

  • IEEE 802.15.4g
  • IEEE 802.11af
  • IEEE 802.11ah
  • IEEE 802.22
  • Weightless
  • UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)
  • Other

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

  • Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded
  • Low power consumption
  • Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

6.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

  • Adaptive Networks Solutions
  • Adeunis RF
  • Aeon Labs-Aeotec
  • Analog Devices
  • Arqiva
  • Aviacomm
  • Beckhoff
  • BSC Magnum
  • Carlson Wireless
  • Echoflex
  • Elster
  • EnOcean
  • Illumra
  • Innocomm
  • Iota Networks
  • Kore Telematics
  • Leviton
  • Methods2Business
  • Microchip
  • Microchip Technologies
  • Morse Micro
  • Newracom-Aviacomm
  • NorthQ
  • NXP
  • On Semiconductor
  • Palma Ceia SemiDesign
  • Plextek
  • Renesas
  • Sensus
  • SigFox/Telit
  • Silex
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • Telensa
  • Telit
  • Thermokon
  • TI
  • Vera Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8trka


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

M2M/IoT Development Report 2022: - Sub-1GHz Communications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.