M2M/IoT Development Report 2022: - Sub-1GHz Communications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.

This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M. The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

ZigBee/802.15.4

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Long range communications

IEEE 802.15.4g

IEEE 802.11af

IEEE 802.11ah

IEEE 802.22

Weightless

UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)

Other

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded

Low power consumption

Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

6.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Adaptive Networks Solutions

Adeunis RF

Aeon Labs-Aeotec

Analog Devices

Arqiva

Aviacomm

Beckhoff

BSC Magnum

Carlson Wireless

Echoflex

Elster

EnOcean

Illumra

Innocomm

Iota Networks

Kore Telematics

Leviton

Methods2Business

Microchip

Microchip Technologies

Morse Micro

Newracom-Aviacomm

NorthQ

NXP

On Semiconductor

Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Plextek

Renesas

Sensus

SigFox/Telit

Silex

Silicon Laboratories

Telensa

Telit

Thermokon

TI

Vera Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8trka

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900