NEC Selected as Technology Partner in the Implementation of Biometric Solutions for NIISe

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Leading IT and Network Technologies company, NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn Bhd (NEC Malaysia) has been awarded a sub-contract for the implementation of its class leading Automated Biometric Identification System (NEC ABIS) and Border Control Solution (e-Gate) by the main project contractor for Malaysia's National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd (IITS), a wholly owned subsidiary of IRIS Corporation Berhad (IRIS). NIISe is an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs to modernize the Immigration Department of Malaysia with advanced digital technology.

When IRIS created the world's first ePassport in collaboration with the Immigration Department of Malaysia in 1998, it necessitated the introduction and deployment of eGates to read and verify ePassports via traveler thumbprint. Today, 24 years later, NEC will be providing the NEC ABIS and NEC e-Gate systems, featuring highly accurate and reliable multi-modal biometrics authentication, as one of the key technology partners subcontracted for the NIISe project.

NEC's biometrics technology uses fingerprint, iris, and face recognition to authenticate identities of visitors and residents at air, sea, and land immigration checkpoints. The NEC e-Gates, a component of NECs Border Control Solution will be deployed at all immigration checkpoints to enable smoother passenger experiences.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based multi-modal biometric authentication system features NEC's face and iris recognition technologies, which both have ranked the world's No. 1 in benchmark tests for identification technologies conducted by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"With advanced biometrics technology in immigration checkpoints, residents and travelers to Malaysia will experience improved quality of travel. Biometrics technology will also enhance security and efficiency while providing travelers a secure and seamless experience when going through the e-Gates at immigration checkpoints. We are confident that the NEC ABIS, as an important component to the backbone architecture of NIISe, will also provide effective and efficient processing of all related transactions for the Immigration Department of Malaysia," said Mr. Chong Kai Wooi, Managing Director of NEC Malaysia.

Mr. Shaiful Zahrin Bin Subhan, Chief Executive Officer, IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd, said, "NEC's stellar track record in deploying biometrics solutions globally speaks volumes. As our technology partner, NEC has provided invaluable feedback and ideas during our initial discussions and helped identify potential pain points in modernising the immigration system. We are thrilled to partner with NEC to work with the Immigration Department of Malaysia to enhance the security and efficiencies in Malaysia's immigration system."

NEC has implemented over 1,000 systems with its fingerprint and face recognition technologies in more than 70 countries and regions, including systems for approximately 50 airports around the world.

"Advancing Malaysia's border control system also generates positive social-economic impacts. Through the NIISe project, both IRIS and NEC Malaysia will be able to create job opportunities. Beyond developing solutions that propel Malaysia's progress, we also work closely with our partners and stakeholders to support talent development in the digital space," added Mr. Chong.

Both IRIS and NEC are committed to develop skilled talent in the areas of digital transformation, and both companies will also nurture young Malaysians under the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (PROTEGE) Ready-to-Work program by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC).

About NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

As a globally renowned technological innovator solutions provider, NEC Corporation of Malaysia (established in 2000) is one of the leading digital transformation players in Malaysia. The company is a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, which has a proven track record of technological expertise. It is committed to help fast track Malaysia's aspiration to become a Digital Nation. Specializing in areas such as smart connectivity, public safety, managed services, enterprise applications, infrastructure, IP network, cybersecurity, and multimedia platform, its presence stretches from Kuala Lumpur to Sunway Iskandar. NEC Malaysia's Center of Excellence in Sunway Iskandar, Johor provides managed services and serves as a call centre operation for customers in the South-East Asian region. Visit us at: https://my.nec.com/.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

About IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd

IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd (IITS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of IRIS Corporation Berhad ("IRIS"). IRIS, incorporated in 1994, is a Malaysia Digital status technology innovator and leading provider of Trusted Identification (ID) products and solutions. Since pioneering the world's first ePassport in 1998, the IRIS Group has set itself apart as a dedicated end-to-end integrated solutions provider for eID, ePassport, eVisa, Automated Border Control, smart cards, secure documents, smart devices and other Trusted ID solutions that are highly reliable, secure and holistic.

IRIS has expanded its global footprint to 34 countries and continues to innovate to increase international presence for diverse markets, governments and consumers. The Group is listed under the Technology Sector (Name & Code: IRIS & 0010). For more information about IRIS Corporation Berhad, please visit www.iris.com.my/.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.