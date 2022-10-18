Hoi Hup Reality And Sunway Present A Brand New Joint Venture Located In The Heart Of Singapore Surrounded By the Serene And Tranquil Beauty Of Nature

Situated at the prime location of District 15, The Continuum is engrossed with thick lush vegetation providing peace and tranquillity in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city.

A brand new project, The continuum is a Joint venture of Hoi Hup realty and Sunway. Highly competitive bidding led to the creation of this magnificent project. The builders have a vast experience of more than four decades and have created exquisite architecture spread all over Singapore. Some renowned projects include Sophia Hills at Mount Sophia, Waterford Residence, and Whitley Residences. One of the latest development is the upcoming project of Terra Hill Condominium located at Pasir Panjang.

The Continuum Condo will consist of two separate towers. Each one of them will consist of one, two, three, and four-bedroom premium condos. On the rooftop, there will be opulent penthouses that will offer a tremendous luxurious lifestyle to our premium customers. The condos are situated in one of the most strategically important locations because it is connected by two roads, Tanjong Katong road, and Haig road. Located at Thiam Siew avenue gives it the edge to communicate with the whole city. Those who use public transportation can reach the Paya Lebar MRT Station within a short distance. The station serves the East-West line and Circle line, which connects it with all the business hubs, such as Marina Bay Financial District, Raffles City, and Changi Business Park. And at a few minute’s stroll, residents can reach the Paya Lebar Quarter a Grade Offices. For those residents who prefer driving, the development is connected by two major expressways, East Coast Park Expressway and Pan Island Expressway.

Amenities are not limited to the residents of The continuum. The development is surrounded by many amenities and eateries, such as City Plaza, Singapore Post Centre, and One KM mall. Within a short distance, residents can also excess local markets such as Haig Road Market and Hawker and Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre. There are plenty of good options for parents with school-going children nearby. The top schools include Kong Hwa School, Tanjong Primary School, Broad rick Secondary, Haig Girls' School, Eunos Primary School, etc.

Aspiring homeowners can download the brochure and learn more about the site and floor plans. Financing is one of the top priorities at The continuum. Interested buyers can calculate the payment scheme methods through the progressive payment calculator available on the website. Those who are interested can also book a Showflat tour through the website. The Continuum Showflat is not situated on the site and should be booked before visitation.

Media Contact

The Continuum

61001908

Singapore