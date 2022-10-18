Stewart Announces Contract Extension for CEO Fred Eppinger

Submit Release
Stewart Information Services Corporation STC today announced its Board of Directors has agreed with Frederick H. Eppinger, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to extend the terms of his employment agreement for another three years.

"We are extremely pleased to extend Fred's agreement for another three years," said Thomas G. Apel, Chairman of the Board. "His steady and experienced hand since assuming the CEO role in 2019, and his ability to deliver financial stability and shareholder value, gives us the utmost confidence Stewart will continue its significant progress under his stewardship."

"Three years ago, we set a goal of becoming the Premier Title Services company, and I'm excited to be able to continue to lead our employees on this journey," said Eppinger. "We have made incredible strides on this path, but work remains. I am grateful to Tom and the Board for the confidence they have placed in me to build a resilient company that will flourish for decades to come."

Since becoming Stewart CEO in September of 2019, Eppinger has driven record-setting growth and success. His vision to focus on growth, scale, and pre-tax margin improvement, accompanied by dozens of strategic acquisitions, while expanding the company's digital and technological capabilities over the past three years has enhanced the company's market presence and its financial strength. Prior to assuming the role of CEO, Eppinger served as a Stewart director since 2016 and was president and CEO of The Hanover Insurance Group from 2003 until his retirement in 2016.

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success.

