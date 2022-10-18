Submit Release
Metrics, Outsourcing, and Service Level Bundle 2022: Practical Outsourcing Guide, Policy Templates & Defined Metrics

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metrics, Outsourcing, and Service Level Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metrics for the Internet, Information Technology, and Service Management is over 300 pages, defines 540 objective metrics, and contains 83 Metric reports that show over 220 objective metrics. An Adobe PDF document with electronic bookmarks.

Practical Guide for IT Outsourcing is provided in Microsoft WORD format. It is can be used in whole or in part to plan for, negotiate, and manage outsourcing agreements.

Service Level Agreement Policy Template (Word/PDF) defines a three-tier environment and specific SLAs metrics that are both internally and externally focused.

The sample contains over 70 metrics presented graphically in PDF format.

KPI Metrics, Service Level Agreement (SLA) and Outsourcing Job Description Bundle includes full job descriptions in WORD and PDF formats.

Included are: VP Administration, VP Strategy and Architecture, Director IT Management and Contr, Manager Contracts and Pricing, Manager Controller, Manager Metrics, System Administrator Unix, and System Administrator Windows

